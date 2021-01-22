Halsey officially cancels Manic world tour due to COVID-19 pandemic

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Halsey’s Manic world tour has officially been scrapped due to COVID-19.

While initially postponed to 2021 from last year, the singer announced on social media Friday that the rescheduled dates would have to be cancelled.

“Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I’ll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates,” Halsey writes. “I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety.”

She adds that now she is focused on getting ticket holders their money back and advised them to be on the lookout for an email with instructions.

“This tour was supposed to be my most unique yet for a number of reasons,” she writes. “I was really looking forward to sharing this chapter of my life with you in the ways I best know how. But for now, I am dreaming of days where we can all be together again.”

Halsey concludes by promising to “find new ways to connect despite the circumstances.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

