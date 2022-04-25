Halsey opens up about recent hospitalizations and struggling with “new challenges” from endometriosis

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Halsey admitted they might vanish from social media as they fight a new bout of endometriosis.

“I have been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks dealing with some new challenges. Trying my best to keep things normal; Grammys, Coachella etc.,” they wrote on their Instagram Story while sharing a selfie of them resting on their bed and flashing the peace sign. “But my body is putting up a strong protest. And ultimately demanding that I slow down or stop foreal [sic] this time.”

Halsey stressed that their decision to withdraw was partially fueled by their desire to “be in the best shape” for their upcoming tour, which kicks off May 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Chronic illness is a complex mystery,” Halsey said. “If I am or have been MIA please don’t take it personally. I am doing the best I can under difficult circumstances.”

Halsey first revealed their recent health struggles during the 2022 Grammy awards, when they said on Instagram, “The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in…As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago.”

About an hour into the Grammy Awards, Halsey revealed they “left early” because they weren’t “feeling super well.”

Endometriosis, a diagnosis Halsey has regularly spoken about, is a painful disorder in which the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside of the organ and affects other organs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

