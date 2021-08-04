Halsey posts photo of her nursing her newborn in celebration of World Breastfeeding Week

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Halsey is working to end the stigma around breastfeeding.

First, she aimed to do it with the symbolic cover art for her upcoming album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Now, she’s putting it into real-life practice with her newborn baby, Ender.

The singer posted a photo of herself breastfeeding the baby outdoors in celebration of World Breastfeeding Week.

“We arrived just in time!” she captioned the photo, using the hashtag #worldbreastfeedingweek.

Ender Ridley, the first child for Halsey and her partner Alev Aydin, was born on July 14.

Halsey’s new album, in which she explores “the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth,” is due out August 27.

Halsey previously said of the album’s cover art, “This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!”

