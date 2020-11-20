Halsey reacts to being a 'New York Times' bestselling author: "I am kind of in shock"

Simon & Schuster

Halsey is officially a New York Times bestselling author.

The singer’s book of poetry, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, hit number two on the New York Times’ hardcover fiction list.

Halsey reacted to the news on social media, sharing a photo of herself as a child sitting on a stoop and writing something on her leg.

“I am kind of in shock,” she writes. “Accolades are sometimes based on weird algorithms and viral hits and luck. But sometimes they are based on a true human connection to the art.”

Ha;sey reflects on being a young girl who “learned all her life lessons in novels,” to being a teenager who would write short stories in class, to a 20-year-old writing down her emotions on the Notes app on her phone.

“26 year old me who has often seen my art populate because of a pretty outfit or a dating rumor, thanks you,” Halsey continues. “This is faceless. I am not sexy, or loud, or charismatic for this art. I am sad, and frustrated with myself, and trying to decide which memories scald me the least to touch. Or perhaps which ones do the most.”

She concludes, “This is for you to find yourself in. I hope in your loneliness or sorrow you find a mirror in here. I hope you find a loving embrace. And if you don’t, I hope you at least think the cover looks pretty cool.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

