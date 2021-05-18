Halsey reveals scrapped biopic led to romance with baby daddy Alev Aydin

Don Arnold/WireImage

Turns out Hollywood’s loss was Halsey‘s gain.

On Tuesday, a fan tweeted Halsey a link to a 2018 story from Deadline announcing that Sony Pictures was going to make a movie loosely based on the singer’s life — a project that was described as “a vehicle that does for her what 8 Mile did for Eminem.”

“This lives in my mind, rent free. Why did this never happen???” asked the fan.

“bc alev was supposed to be writing it the past 3 years and we slowly fell in love instead,” Halsey responded. “You know the rest!”

“Alev” is Alev Aydin, a screenwriter, producer and director who is Halsey’s boyfriend, as well as the father of the child she’s currently expecting.

The two were first spotted together at a Lakers game in March of 2019. In June of 2020, a tattoo artist posted pictures of Halsey and Aydin getting matching tattoos on their feet. In October of that year, they were spotted together in Los Angeles.

In January of 2021, Halsey shocked fans by announcing she was pregnant and that Aydin was the father. She’s sporting quite the baby bump these days.

