Halsey tells abortion rights opponents to “go home” at Arizona concert, leads “My body, my choice” chant

ABC

Halsey has no idea why any fan of theirs would not support a woman’s right to have an abortion, considering how vocal they are about reproductive rights. So they had this message to share at a recent concert: “Go home.”

The “Without Me” singer became emotional at a recent concert when discussing the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that declared abortion a constitutional right. A fan obtained footage of the moment on video and has since shared it to Twitter.

“Here in Arizona, you guys got to promise me that you’re gonna do that work so that the person to the left of you and to the right of you has that right for the rest of their lives,” said Halsey. “If you don’t like it, you can go home right now. I don’t care.”

The Grammy winner quipped, “If you don’t like it, I don’t know why you came to a Halsey concert because I’ve never been shy that this is how I feel.”

They then led the crowd into a “My body, my choice” chant — their voice audibly breaking during the display.

Halsey has regularly spoken in support of women’s rights and was among the first to express dismay when a leaked opinion from the Supreme Court hinted last month that it was about to overturn the nearly 50-year opinion.

“This is a cruel attack on our fundamental right to choose if and when to have a child. I felt this way before I became a mother and I feel this way even more now after having my son,” the singer said on Twitter.

The Grammy nominee also urged their followers to attend rallies, donate to causes dedicated to protecting reproductive rights and “educate” themselves on their local legislators.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.