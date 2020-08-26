Halsey to mark fifth anniversary of 'Badlands' Friday with new live release

“Secret is out! After 5 years, we’re going back to the Badlands,” she wrote on Instagram. “This Friday, August 28th, I am excited to share my very first ever live album: Badlands (Live From Webster Hall).”

Halsey’s album Badlands came out August 28, 2015, so the anniversary addition will come exactly five years to the day after the initial release. According to Billboard, the live album was recorded during a May 2019 show at New York’s famed Webster Hall, during which Halsey performed Badlands in its entirety. The next night, she performed Hopeless Fountain Kingdom in full.

Badlands debuted at number two on the Billboard chart and eventually went double platinum. It featured the singles “Colors,” “Ghost,” “New Americana” and “Castle,” as well as fan favorite “Hold Me Down.” It also made Halsey a star — she went on to sell out New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden in August of 2016.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

