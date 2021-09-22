Halsey to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ October 9

Lucas Garrido

Looks like Halsey‘s first official post-baby TV performance is coming up next month.

Saturday Night Live has revealed the hosts and guests for the first month of its new season, which starts on October 2 on NBC. Halsey is listed as the musical guest on October 9, the same night that Kim Kardashian West hosts the show.

This will be Halsey’s fourth time on the show: They were the musical guest in 2018 and 2020, and in 2019, they pulled double duty as both the host and the musical guest. This time around, they’ll be promoting their new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

The October 2 show will feature host Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves. The October 16 show will be hosted by Rami Malek, with Young Thug as musical guest. October 23 will feature former SNL cast member-turned-Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, and musical guest Brandi Carlile.

