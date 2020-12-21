Halsey, U2's Bono, Pharrell Williams join cast of animated film 'Sing 2'

ABC

The cast of the upcoming animated sequel Sing, called Sing 2, has locked down some major talent.

Variety reports that Halsey, Pharrell Williams and even U2‘s Bono will all lend their voices to the movie, which follows the animals from the first movie as they hatch a plan to perform at the entertainment world’s most prestigious venue.

In the film, Buster Moon — a koala voiced by Matthew McConaughey — and the animals have to impress a music mogul Jimmy Crystal, a wolf voiced by Bobby Canavale. The way they can do that is to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star, Clay Calloway — a lion voiced by Bono — to sing in their show with them.

Pharrell will play Alfonso, an elephant who starts a romance with Meena, the shy elephant from the first film that was played by Tori Kelly. Halsey is the voice of Jimmy Crystal’s teen daughter, Porsche. Other new cast members include Eric Andre, Letitia Wright and Chelsea Peretti, who’ll join returning cast members Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton and Nick Kroll.

Sing 2 is currently scheduled to hit theaters December 22, 2021.

By Andrea Dresdale

