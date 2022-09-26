Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde shut down breakup rumors with PDA-packed date

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde don’t appear to be back on the market. After the couple was hit with breakup rumors, they creatively hit back by enjoying a romantic date night with lots of kisses.

Entertainment Tonight reports Harry and Olivia palled around New York City and looked very happy to be in the other’s company. Paparazzi snapped photos of them walking arm-and-arm while others caught them sharing a passionate kiss.

The outlet also reports Olivia supported her beau at his final concert in Madison Square Garden by singing and dancing to his music.

Rumors of a breakup hit the happy couple amid a series of strange reports plaguing the premiere of their movie Don’t Worry Darling — namely “Spit-Gate,” where Harry was accused of spitting on co-star Chris Pine.

All three have denied the reports, with Wilde most recently defending Harry on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert﻿﻿. “I think it’s a perfect example of people who look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris,” the movie director expressed. “He really didn’t!”

Harry and Olivia have been romantically linked since January 2021.

