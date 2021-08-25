Harry Styles announces COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming US tour dates

Live Nation

Last month, Harry Styles announced his rescheduled U.S. tour dates. Now, he’s making sure fans can enjoy the shows safely.

At his upcoming Love On Tour shows, ticket holders will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours prior to entry. There will also be mandatory mask-wearing in effect.

As per the guidelines, children under the age of 12 can attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show.

Venue staff will be following the same protocols and will be wearing masks at all times.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone as we return to the road!” reads a statement posted to Harry’s Instagram Story. “Please know our band and crew will be taking every possible precaution to protect each other so we can bring the show to everyone who wants to attend and we ask you to do the same.”

Harry’s Love On Tour shows kick off in Las Vegas on September 4 and run through November 20 in Los Angeles.

