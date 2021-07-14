Harry Styles announces updated US tour dates

Live Nation

Harry Styles is returning to the stage this fall with a set of updated U.S. tour dates.

The singer announced the new schedule for his Love On Tour, which was originally set to begin next month. Now, due to COVID-19 restrictions, it’ll kick off in September.

Harry will finally get to perform songs from his best-selling Fine Line album live, starting September 4 in Las Vegas and wrapping with three Los Angeles shows at The Forum on November 17, 19 and 20. The trek includes five dates at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, two of which are special Harryween shows on October 30 and 31.

Pre-sale registration to purchase tickets for the new tour dates through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program begins today. Verified Fan tickets go on sale beginning Wednesday, July 21 with general public tickets going on sale Friday, July 23.

Bad news for Harry’s international fans, though. Overseas dates have been deemed not possible at this time due to global COVID-19 guidelines.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.