Harry Styles’ “As It Was” continues its #1 streak on the ﻿’Billboard﻿’ Hot 100

Harry Styles continues his reign atop the Billboard Hot 100, with “As It Was” notching an impressive 13th week in the #1 spot.

This is officially the longest-running #1 since Lil Nas X‘s record-breaking “Old Town Road” spent 19 weeks atop the Hot 100 in 2019. And speaking of breaking records, “As It Was” has spent 22 weeks total in either the top or second place spot on the chart, which is the most any song has ever spent since the Hot 100 was introduced in 1958.

Interestingly enough, Harry seems poised to possibly replace himself atop the chart, as his other hit “Late Night Talking” soared to #3. The song made a leap from 12th place after he released new versions of the infectious hit for fans to buy. Fans snapped up 15,000 copies of the song over the past week, and streamed it 9 million times.

“Talking” and “As It Was” are from his recently released Harry’s House album. The British singer is now the first artist of the year to have two songs take residence in the top three spots.

Elsewhere on the Hot 100 is OneRepublic, who made their first showing in the top 10 in almost a decade. Their “I Ain’t Worried” hit from Top Gun: Maverick jumped from #14 to eighth place. Overall, this is the band’s fourth top 10 hit.

Previous top 10s are 2014’s “Counting Stars,” “Good Life” in 2011 and “Apologize” with Timbaland in 2007.

OneRepublic is also one of the only bands to have a top 10 hit in the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Only two other acts have managed to do the same — Coldplay and Maroon 5.

