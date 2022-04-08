Harry Styles’ “As It Was” debuts at number one in the UK as fastest-selling single of 2022

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Harry Styles‘ new single “As It Was” has scored a huge debut on the singles chart in his native U.K.

“As It Was” debuts at number one on the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart with the biggest opening week of any single in 2022 to day. It sold 94,000 copies in its first week and racked up 10.5 million streams — that’s more U.K. streams than any other 2022 song has earned in its first week.

“As It Was” is Harry’s second number-one single back home, following “Sign of the Times,” which was released five years ago this week.

As MusicWeek notes, Harry is now the One Direction member with the most U.K. number ones, and the most U.K. solo hits: He’s had 12, while Zayn Malik has had 11. Niall Horan and Liam Payne have each had eight hits, while Louis Tomlinson‘s had four.

“As It Was” is from Harry’s upcoming third solo album, Harry’s House. We won’t know where the song will land chart-wise in the U.S. for a few days.

