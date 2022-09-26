Harry Styles’ “As It Was” is now the longest-running #1 solo song on ‘﻿Billboard’ ﻿Hot 100

Erskine/Columbia Records

Harry Styles continues to make history on the Billboard Hot 100 — his song “As It Was” notched its 15th week atop the chart.

Styles’ song has a month to go before he could tie the record for the longest-running #1 song of all time — it’s currently held by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ “Old Town Road,” which spent 19 weeks in the top spot. But Harry is one week away from tying with the songs that boast the second-longest running streak on the chart.

Luis Fonsi‘s “Despacito,” which featured Justin Bieber and Daddy Yankee, and the Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men collab “One Sweet Day” both spent 16 weeks at #1.

With that said, Harry can claim the title of owning the chart’s longest-running song by a solo artist. Mariah previously had the honor when “We Belong Together” topped the chart for 14 weeks back in 2005.

That’s not the only record Harry broke. “As It Was” is now the longest-running #1 by a British act — besting ﻿Mark Ronson﻿’s “Uptown Funk” collab with ﻿Bruno Mars﻿ and ﻿Elton John﻿’s “Candle in the Wind 1997″/”Something About the Way You Look Tonight.” Those acts only spent 14 weeks at #1.

“As It Was” is now the first song in Billboard history to spend its first 25 weeks within the top three slots. The song never descended below third place since its April release.

Over the past week, fans streamed “As It Was” 13.5 million times and purchased 3,000 additional copies.

In other Harry news, his new movie, Don’t Worry Darling, is #1 at the box office. The last time an artist simultaneously had a #1 song and movie was back in 2003 when ﻿Eminem ﻿released “Lose Yourself” from his hit movie, 8 Mile.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.