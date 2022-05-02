Harry Styles’ “As It Was” rules Billboard Hot 100 for third week

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles

Harry Styles is once again the artist with the biggest song in the country. “As It Was” has retained its number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a third week.

The single, which arrived on March 31, was streamed 28.2 million times over the past week and fans downloaded an additional 9,200 copies. The song is currently the second-most-streamed single and is the third-most-downloaded track in the U.S., reports Billboard.

This is Harry’s longest-running number-one song, his previous being “Watermelon Sugar,” which only topped the Hot 100 for a single week back in August 2020.

Fans are anxiously awaiting his forthcoming album, Harry’s House, which arrives May 20.

Also making waves on the Hot 100 are Imagine Dragons, whose hit “Enemy” entered the top five this week and is currently the most-heard song on U.S. radio. This marks the band’s second song to rule Billboard‘s Radio Songs chart, following “Thunder.”

As for the rest of the top-five songs on the Hot 100, ﻿Jack Harlow﻿’s “First Class” is number two, ﻿Glass Animals﻿’ “Heat Waves” is in third place and Latto‘s “Big Energy” remix featuring Mariah Carey is number four.

