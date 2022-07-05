Harry Styles’ “As It Was” tops ﻿Billboard ﻿Hot 100 again, sets record

Columbia Records

Harry Styles is once again flying high atop the Billboard Hot 100 after “As It Was” went back to the number one spot this week.

Billboard reports that “As It Was” has not only scored its eighth total week at the top of the chart but is also the fourth song in history to return to number one multiple times.

To recap, the Grammy winner’s song didn’t enjoy multiple consecutive weeks on top of the chart and was regularly bounced out of first place. After it first went to number one, debuting on the April 16th chart, it was bumped from the spot by Jack Harlow‘s “First Class” when the chart updated the following week.

Other songs to temporarily knock Harry from atop the chart was Future‘s “Wait for U” featuring Drake and Tems and most recently, Drake and 21 Savage‘s “Jimmy Cooks.”

This makes Harry’s fourth overall rebound on the chart, and to date, that track is among just a handful of songs that accomplished the same feat. Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” notched four separate number one stays as well as 24kGoldn and Iann Dior‘s “Mood” and Drake’s 2018 song “Nice for What.”

“As It Was” was streamed 18.6 million times over the past week and sold an additional 5,000 copies. Billboard also notes the track is currently leading its annual Songs of the Summer chart for a fifth week — that particular offering is only active from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

