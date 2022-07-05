Harry Styles cancels Danish concert after nearby mass shooting

Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images

Harry Styles was set to perform in Denmark Sunday as part of his Love on Tour gig, but canceled after there was a mass shooting at a nearby mall.

“I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen,” Harry tweeted Sunday night. “I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love.”

“I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting,” he continued. “I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H.”

Hours before Harry was supposed to take the stage at Denmark’s Royal Arena, a mass shooting occurred at a Copenhagen mall that left three dead and many others injured, according to ABC News. The arena was subsequently shut down by order of police, which led to the cancellation of the former One Direction member’s concert.

On Snapchat, Styles wrote: “My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked. Love H.”

A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting, police told reporters, adding there was no indication that anyone else was involved in the attack, though police are still investigating.

