Harry Styles celebrates ‘Harry’s House’ release with special One Night Only in New York concert

Harry Styles transformed New York’s UBS Arena at Belmont Park into Harry’s House Friday night, taking the stage for a special One Night Only in New York concert to celebrate his album’s release.

During the sold-out show, Harry joyously performed Harry’s House in its entirety for the first time ever — “the way it was intended to be played – from start to finish,” he told the crowd.

And even though the album was released just that day, fans in the audience sang along to every word. “But how?” an incredulous Harry asked at one point.

Standouts were the poignant “Matilda,” already being hailed as one of the best tracks on the album, as well as the more upbeat tracks “Daylight,” “Daydreaming” and “Satellite.” In between songs, Harry thanked fans for changing his life and shouted out some of his collaborators on the album, who were also in the audience.

After performing Harry’s House from start to finish, Harry sang some of his prior hits, including “Adore You,” “Watermelon Sugar,” “Sign of the Times” and even the One Direction track “What Makes You Beautiful.”

He came back to the stage a final time for an encore of his current hit, “As It Was,” after which he bid farewell to the crowd, telling them, “It’s been the best night of my life.”

One Night Only in New York was also livestreamed on Apple Music and will be available for encore viewings on May 22 at 12:00p ET / 9:00a PT / 6:00p CET and on May 26 at 4pm BST / 5pm SGT / 7pm AEST.

