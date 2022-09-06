Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine, confirms rep: “A ridiculous story”

L- Chris Pine, R- Harry Styles; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Don’t worry, Harry Styles fans — your boy’s motto is still “Treat people with kindness.” In other words, the singer did not spit on Chris Pine at the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling in Venice.

As previously reported, Twitter’s been going nuts over a viral video that purportedly shows Harry spitting on Pine before he takes his seat at the movie screening and Pine looking confused, then bemused. However, other angles of the same event don’t appear to show anything out of the ordinary happening. But now we know for sure that Harry didn’t say it and spray it.

Pine’s rep told Variety, “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.”

The rep added, “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Don’t Worry Darling can’t handle any more drama: It’s already been weighed down by reports of an alleged feud between star Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde, and a he said-she said between Wilde and actor Shia LaBeouf over whether LaBeouf quit or was fired from the film. Of course, there’s also the frenzy over Harry’s relationship with Wilde, which began on the movie’s set.

A source close to the Venice Film Festival further tells Variety that no one noticed the so-called spitting incident, and there didn’t seem to be any tension between Harry and the Star Trek star.

