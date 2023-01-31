Harry Styles gets commemorative banner at LA’s Kia Forum

Columbia Records/Erskine

Last year, Harry Styles received a special commemorative banner at New York’s Madison Square Garden, in recognition of the fact that he sold out 15 shows at the legendary venue. Now, he’s received a similar honor on the West Coast.

Fan footage from Sunday, which was his 15th show at the Kia Forum, shows a huge green banner with Harry’s name and “15 Sold Out Shows” written on it, hanging from the ceiling of the venue, and Harry gazing up at it and raising his fists in triumph while the audience cheers.

Tonight and Wednesday night, he’ll perform at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, and head back to LA for the Grammys this weekend: He’s nominated for six awards at Sunday’s ceremony, including album, record and song of the year. He’ll then resume his Love On Tour trek in Perth, Australia on February 20.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.