Harry Styles hangs out backstage with 4 BTS members

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Harry Styles continues to shake up Seoul, and he was joined by some “Dynamite” talent — albeit backstage.

Harry’s Love on Tour is embarking on its Asian leg and brought him to South Korea. He previously hung out with BLACKPINK‘s Rosé, who was at his show alongside bandmate Jennie.

It was also reported four members of ﻿BTS — ﻿RM, Suga, V and Jungkook — were in the crowd. They recently revealed they also hung out with Harry backstage.

RM and V took to their Instagram Stories with pictures of their meeting. The boys are flashing various peace signs or making heart gestures with their hands.

V and Jungkook trended on social media after fans snagged video of them dancing in the crowd as Harry belted out One Direction‘s “What Makes You Beautiful.”

Speaking of BTS, the group is collaborating with Dr. Martens shoes for a BT21 collection. The shoes are embossed with the BT21 characters, which were drawn by members of BTS and given personalities. The characters are named Cooky, Mang, RJ, Tata, Shooky and Koya.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to snatch up a pair because they drop Thursday, March 30, on drmartens.com. Prices range from $140 to $190 a pair.

