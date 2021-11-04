Harry Styles helps a fan come out to their mom during Milwaukee show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HS

Harry Styles once again has helped a fan come out to their mom.

At his concert in Milwaukee Wednesday night, he noticed a fan holding a sign that said, “My mom is in Section 201. Help me come out.”

In video of the moment posted to social media, Harry is seen approaching the fan and chatting with her before running across the stage to locate her mom, whose name is Lisa, on the other side of the arena. Once he reached the mom’s area, he announced, “Lisa, she’s gay!”

The response, thankfully, was a positive one: Lisa was seen on the big screen blowing kisses and wiping away tears.

Back in 2018, Harry had a similar viral moment when he helped a fan come out to her mom by yelling, “Tina, she’s gay!”

a moment that will actually be with me forever. thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow along side you as a fan. thank you for helping me know who i am. thank you. 🖤 @Harry_Styles #LoveOnTourMilwaukee #LoveOnTour #SHESGAY pic.twitter.com/cVnenwlbN9 — mckinley🍒 3 (@intothexxlight) November 4, 2021

