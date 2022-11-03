Harry Styles models his Gucci collection in new campaign photos

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Harry Styles is dressed to the nines in new campaign photos that show off his Gucci collection HA HA HA.

The collaboration, designed by Harry and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, is part of a yearslong project that aims to bring about a “masculine transformation,” according to a press release obtained by GQ.

Harry rocks everything from vintage purses to flared pants in the photos, wearing shades that vary from muted plum to bright yellow. He is photographed with his signature painted nails, wearing graphic tees with bunny rabbits and cartoon bears, various double-breasted jackets and even a suit dotted with bright red cherries.

“I’m so happy to see this project finally come to life,” Harry said in a statement. “I’ve known Alessandro for years now, and he’s always been one of my favorite people. I’m always inspired watching him work, so doing this collaboration with my friend was very special to me.”

You can view the entire HA HA HA collection, and sign up for updates on its release, on Gucci’s website.

