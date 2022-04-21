Harry Styles’ opening night at Coachella reportedly attracts over 100,000 concertgoers

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Harry Styles kickstarted Coachella with a bang, attracting over 100,000 people to his opening night concert last weekend.

Variety reports the numbers are pretty fantastic considering COVID-19 postponed the music festival for two years in a row. While those attending Harry’s concert weren’t a record-sized crowd, since the venue maxes out capacity at 125,000, sources tell Variety his set was considered sold out.

Sources add the remaining 20,000 or so concertgoers watched musicians performing at other stages at the time the “Adore You” singer was headlining.

As previously reported, Harry dazzled on Friday night by performing several unreleased songs and also invited country legend Shania Twain onto the stage to perform “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “Still the One.”

Variety also reports Apple CEO Tim Cook and late-night show host James Corden were among Coachella attendees Friday

While Coachella itself has yet to release its official numbers, Variety noted the potential for “fluctuating” numbers due to the ongoing pandemic. The music festival reportedly declined their request for comment.

Harry will take the stage again on Friday night for the second and final weekend of the iconic music festival.

