Harry Styles reaches record shared only by The Beatles

Last week, the question was asked whether Harry Styles was the new Mick Jagger. But now it seems that in reality, he may be the new The Beatles.

Three songs from Harry’s new album, Harry’s House, have debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100: “Late Night Talking,” “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” and “Matilda,” at #4, #8 and #9, respectively. Meanwhile, the album’s first single, “As It Was,” is spending a fourth week at #1.

This makes Harry the only British act other than The Beatles to have four songs or more in the top 10 simultaneously. The Fab Four accomplished this in 1964; at one point, they had five songs in the top 10.

But notably, Harry is the first British solo artist to achieve this. Not even Adele or Ed Sheeran have managed this feat. The last solo artist overall to do it was Drake, who had a record-setting nine songs in the top 10 in September 2021.

That makes seven top 10s in total for Harry as a solo artist — one more than his band, One Direction, achieved.

As previously reported, Harry’s House has debuted at #1 with the biggest sales week so far of any album released in 2022.

