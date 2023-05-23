Harry Styles reunites with “Grammy Granny”

Francis Specker/CBS Â©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Harry Styles reunited with the grandma who presented him with his Album of the Year Grammy earlier this year.

The self-proclaimed “Grammy Granny,” Reina Lafantaisie, attended Harry’s concert in Coventry, England, on Monday and met up with the singer backstage wearing an “I gave Harry Styles a Grammy” T-shirt.

“Now, imagine my shock and joy when I was invited backstage to meet our Harry and have him walk-in towards me singing the song ‘Reunited And It feels so Good’ by Peaches And Herb, while giving me a hug,” she wrote on Instagram.

She added, “He is the most caring humble and down to earth person and such a great sense of humor. His smile and joie de vivre lit up the room !”

Back in February, Reina, who runs an Instagram fan page dedicated to Harry, was chosen by Grammys host Trevor Noah to announce the winner for Album of the Year. To her delight, the winner was Styles’ Harry’s House, and Harry embraced her once he got onstage.

