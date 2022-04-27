Harry Styles says ‘Harry’s House’ is “by far the most intimate” album he’s ever made

Columbia Records

Harry Styles is counting down the days until fans can listen to Harry’s House. He’s already tantalized us with his new single, “As It Was” and, in a new interview, shares his honest thoughts about his third studio album.

Speaking to ﻿Better Homes & Gardens﻿﻿﻿, Harry made it clear Harry’s House is about home, saying it will contain references to “sitting in the garden” and having “pancakes for two” in the kitchen.

“It sounds like the biggest, and the most fun, but it’s by far the most intimate,” he teased. “I just want to make stuff that is right, that is fun, in terms of the process, that I can be proud of for a long time.”

Harry revealed the pandemic influenced his new work, saying, “I realized that home feeling isn’t something that you get from a house; it’s more of an internal thing.”

“I think everyone went through a big moment of self-reflection, a lot of navel-gazing, and I don’t know if there’s anything more navel-gazing than making an album,” he added.

When discussing his rise to fame and how he’s maintained his image as a down-to-earth and likable person, Harry cracked, “My producer keeps asking me when I’m going to have my big breakdown.”

On a more serious note, he acknowledged the pressures of being an idol, citing the recent Britney Spears documentary that highlighted “how people were abused… by that system, especially women.”

One of Harry’s biggest gripes is how everything still needs a label, which includes speculation about his sexuality. “I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience; it’s mine,” he said, adding it’s time everyone is accepted regardless of “what boxes you’re checking.”

Harry’s House arrives May 20.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.