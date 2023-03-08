Harry Styles seemingly addresses deleted IG story onstage in Auckland, performs “Banana song”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles

Earlier this week, Harry Styles caused fans to freak out when he posted, then deleted, an Instagram Story showing himself wearing a One Direction T-shirt at the gym. Onstage Tuesday night in Auckland, New Zealand, Harry seemed to address the incident, indicating that it was an accident, not a troll.

A video from the concert posted to the New Zealand-based TikTok account S**t You Should Care About shows Harry onstage telling the crowd, “I guess some of us have secrets! And maybe, like some people, you choose to keep it to yourself. And maybe, one day, you’ll accidentally post it to your Instagram Story — who knows?” The audience screamed and cheered in response.

And as SBS News reports, Harry also got plenty of cheers for singing the first line of a Māori folk song onstage; the rest of the audience completed the tune. The Māori, the indigenous Polynesian people of mainland New Zealand, are the second-largest ethnic group in the country. The same TikTok account commented, “We love our culturally sensitive king.”

And finally, fans at Auckland’s Mt. Smart Stadium were thrilled to hear Harry break into what they call the “Banana song.” As Billboard reports, back in 2021 Harry was singing “Watermelon Sugar” at a Nashville show when he changed the song’s lyrics to reflect the fact that someone in the crowd was dressed as a banana. Since then, fans have attended his concerts dressed as fruits and vegetables, hoping for a shout-out.

On Tuesday night, Harry spotted a handful of fans dressed as bananas and started to sing about it, pointing them out. He then sang about fans dressed as eggs, peas and watermelon, but seemed to be disappointed that nobody was dressed as an aubergine — British for eggplant.

