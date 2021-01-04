Harry Styles seen holding hands with this actress

hélène marie pambrun

Everyone from Miley Cyrus to your mail carrier has a crush on Harry Styles, but the singer hasn’t been seen with anyone recently — until now.

The New York Post has a photo of Harry holding hands with Olivia Wilde, the director of his upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling, as they attended the wedding of Harry’s agent Jeff Azoff over the weekend in Montecito, CA. Harry was also seen posing with the bride and groom while wearing a bathrobe for some reason.

Harry got the role in Don’t Worry Darling after Shia LeBeouf departed the project in September. In December, it was reported that LeBoeuf was actually fired from the movie due to “poor behavior.” Wilde told Vogue she cast Harry after being impressed by his performance in Dunkirk.

Wilde was engaged to Jason Sudeikis, with whom she has two children, from 2013 to this past November.

By Andrea Dresdale

