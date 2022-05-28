Harry Styles sells out all 42 tour dates, pledges more than $1 million to gun safety organization

Columbia Records

Harry Styles recently announced he was adding 10 additional nights to his Love on Tour 2022 trek, but it apparently hasn’t made a dent in the demand to see him live: Every one of his 42 tour dates — including the 10 new shows — has now sold out.

In addition to that tour news, Harry and his concert promoter Live Nation are pledging more than $1 million in tour proceeds to Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund. The fund is the education, research and litigation division of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country.

In a statement, Harry says, “Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas.”

He adds, “On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”

Harry’s tour kicks off August 15 in Toronto, and includes 15 nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden; five nights in Austin, TX; five nights in Chicago, IL; and 15 nights LA’s Kia Forum.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.