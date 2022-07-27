Harry Styles sent Lizzo flowers after she dethroned him on the ﻿’Billboard’ ﻿Hot 100

ABC

Harry Styles is thanking Lizzo for replacing him as the top artist on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lizzo took to TikTok to show fans how the British singer congratulated her for sending “About Damn Time” to the top of the chart. Prior to that, his song “As It Was” had enjoyed a multi-week reign at the number one spot.

“Yall harry got me flowers congratulating me on about damn time going #,” she captioned alongside several sobbing emojis to show her gratitude.

The sunset-colored bouquet is over-the-top, filled with multicolored roses, dahlias and other lush flowers. “Thanks for the flowers, Harry,” Lizzo sweetly exclaims in the video soundtracked to her song “I Love You B****. She then sniffs a red rose and flashes a wide, happy grin at the camera.

A note was attached to the gigantic bouquet, but Lizzo did not reveal what the “Watermelon Sugar” singer wrote in it.

Lizzo and Harry are very good friends and regularly shout the other one out. Most recently, Lizzo stuck up for Harry during the Liam Payne controversy — where the British singer claimed he was the face and most successful member of One Direction. Likewise, Harry brought the “Truth Hurts” rapper onstage to perform with him when he headlined Coachella.

