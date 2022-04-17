Harry Styles sings with Shania Twain, Billie Eilish duets with Damon Albarn at Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Over the weekend, the Coachella festival kept its reputation for surprises intact: Billboard reports that Harry Styles and Billie Eilish were among the stars who brought out unannounced guests during their sets.

One of those guests wasn’t exactly a surprise though: Justin Bieber was rumored to be appearing during Daniel Caesar’s Friday set hours before it happened. And right on cue, a shirtless Biebs came onstage to join his fellow Canadian performer to perform “Peaches.”

And speaking of Canadian performers, during Harry Styles‘ set on Friday, he brought Shania Twain, of all people, to perform her ’90s classics “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “You’re Still the One.” According to Billboard, Harry told the crowd, “In the car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing. She also taught me that men are trash.”

He then told Shania, “But to you, for the memories you gave me with my mother, I’m forever grateful.” She replied, “I’m at a loss for words, I’m a bit starstruck. When I was writing this song, you were just a kid. It’s kind of a dream, and very surreal, to be sitting right here with you.”

Billboard notes that Harry also debuted two new songs at Coachella: “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking.”

Billie Eilish, the youngest headliner in the history of Coachella, brought out Blur and Gorillaz singer Damon Albarn — the same guy who earlier this year made headlines by saying that Taylor Swift isn’t a songwriter. According to Billboard, Albarn performed the Gorillaz hit “Feel Good Inc.“ De La Soul member Posdnuos also came onstage for that performance.

Billie told the crowd that Albarn “changed my view of what music and art and creation could be.” She also welcomed Khalid to perform their collaboration “Lovely.”

