Harry Styles surprises fans in New York City ahead of album release: “Thank you for all your support”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify

More than a hundred of Harry Styles‘ most dedicated fans got special surprise Thursday night in New York City: a special visit from Harry himself, plus free tickets to his album release show Friday night in Queens.

Harry’s top fans on Spotify in New York were invited to attend a special event dubbed “Harry’s House Party,” where they got to immerse themselves in curated rooms inspired by his new album Harry’s House.

While visiting the rooms, they dressed in sequined outfits and took photos, painted an “As It Was”-themed mural, experienced a secret garden and attended a silent disco where they heard five of the album’s tracks: “Late Night Talking”, “Matilda”, “Music For A Sushi Restaurant”, “Satellite” and “Daylight.”

Finally, Harry, wearing a cardigan and jeans, made a surprise appearance at the Spotify event and told the fans, “It means a lot to me that you want to listen to the album. I’m really, really proud of it and it’s my favorite thing I’ve ever made, so I’m really excited to be sharing it with you really soon.”

After telling the fans that they’d all be receiving tickets to his one-night-only show on Friday, Harry said, “Thank you for all your support over the last however many years…I’ll see you tomorrow!”

Harry’s House is available everywhere now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.