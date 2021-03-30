Harry Styles tapped for Gucci's latest handbag campaign

Anthony Pham via Getty Images

Longtime Gucci favorite Harry Styles has been tapped to star in the fashion label’s latest campaign for its Beloved handbag.

In a preview for the campaign posted to Gucci’s social media, Harry is seen smiling for the camera while wearing a fur coat and a colorful printed shirt. The phallic Gucci banana necklace Harry wore to the Grammys can be seen peeking out from the collared shirt.

The spring 2021 campaign will also feature Awkwafina, James Corden, Serena Williams, Diane Keaton, Sienna Miller and Dakota Johnson.

According to ELLE, the handbag line launches April 22.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.