Harry Styles teams with HeadCount for exclusive “Harryween” contest

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Harry Styles is getting people fired up for the midterm elections by launching a new partnership with HeadCount. So, if you want to score a ticket to Harry’s legendary “Harryween” show in Los Angeles — listen up!

The “As It Was” singer is giving away a trip to catch him at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on October 31. All you have to do to enter is check your registration status.

You can do so by visiting HeadCount.org/HARRYSTYLES or texting “HARRY” to 57568 — and that gets you in the running to see Harry at the Golden State for his “Harryween” show.

Not only that, the lucky winner and a friend will be flown to California for the October 31 concert and will get hooked up with overnight accommodations. In addition, they will be gifted a signed poster and a complimentary prize package full of Harry merch and goodies.

Fans can triple their chances of winning by convincing three friends to also check their voter registration via the contest.

HeadCount is a non-profit and non-partisan organization working to register all eligible voters. This latest initiative is part of their “Good to Vote” campaign. According to the organization, census data shows nearly half of all individuals aged between 18 and 24 years old aren’t registered to vote. That accounts for roughly 8 million votes.

Tappan Vickery, HeadCount’s Senior Director of Programming and Strategy, said in a statement, “Midterm elections do not receive the same attention as presidential cycles, and often see fewer voters at the polls – especially young voters. Working with cultural leaders, like the incredible Harry Styles, is one of the most effective ways to increase awareness and participation in the 2022 midterm election.”

HeadCount believes Harry’s influence will inspire more people to vote on November 8.

