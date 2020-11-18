Harry Styles, The Weeknd, JoBros, Justin Bieber & more make 'People' Sexiest Men issue

hélène marie pambrun

People‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2020 may be Michael B. Jordan, but there are plenty of other hotties on the magazine’s “sexiest men” lists this year, including some of your favorite musicians.

First, People’s general Men of the Year list for 2020 includes Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and The Weekend alongside the likes of actors Chris Evans, Robert Pattinson and Brad Pitt. Harry was also voted Sexiest Chart-Topper.

In the more niche lists, Lil Nas X has been named Sexiest, while new parents Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are on the list of Sexiest Couples, a list that also includes John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. The Sexiest Brothers list includes — who else? — Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas. Joe was also voted Sexiest New Dad, while Nick was named Sexiest Reality Show Judge.

The magazine’s Sexy at Every Age list includes one man for ages 30 through 69, and that list includes 34-year-old Drake, 39-year-old Justin Timberlake, 41-year-old Ne-Yo and 47-year-old Pharrell Williams.

Finally, the magazine’s Geeky to Gorgeous list includes Charlie Puth, while the Sexiest Content in Quarantine title was won by Shawn Mendes. BTS’ Jungkook was voted Sexiest International Man.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.