Harry Styles to open 2021 Grammy Awards with explosive "heavy and hard" performance

Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images

The biggest night in music added even more star power to its already impressive roster of A-list talent who will take the stage at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Harry Styles was tapped to kick off the festivities, an announcement that was made on Wednesday and, according to CBS’ executive VP of specials, music and live events — this is one performance fans can’t sit out.

“You don’t want to miss the top of the show,” Jack Sussman told Variety. “It’s going to be music coming at you heavy and hard like you’ve not seen it before.”

Styles is up for three trophies: Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar,” Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line and Best Music Video for “Adore You.”

The 63rd Grammy Awards will also feature performances from Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Miranda Lambert and many more.

Says Sussman of this year’s packed roster, “We wanted to do it right for the artists. It’s been a tough year. This is a moment in time for these artists to get out on stage and connect with fans who have been starving for these kinds of moments.”

“We have a wonderful group of diverse musical talent — some of the best live performers on the planet,” he adds.

As previously reported, the Grammys will be held outside this year and will have no live audience. In addition, some performances have already been pre-recorded while others will be broadcast live.

Beyoncé is this year’s leading nominee with nine nods, while Swift, Dua Lipa and rapper Roddy Ricch each have six.

The 2021 Grammy Awards will be hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah and air on March 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.