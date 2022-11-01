Harry Styles transforms into ﻿Grease﻿’s Danny Zuko for Halloween concert

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

﻿Harry Styles ﻿transformed into a T-Bird for Halloween and got the crowd excited when he took the stage as Danny Zuko from Grease.

This was part of his hotly-anticipated Harryween concert at the Kia Forum, where his band got in on the fun. Billboard reports people onstage got an electrifying Grease makeover and looked like the Pink Ladies.

As for Harry, he donned sunglasses, black pants, a studded tank and leather jacket — and even styled his hair — so he looked just like John Travolta‘s character in the 1978 film. He also gave an impassioned performance of ﻿Olivia Newton-John‘s “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

It should be noted his drummer was dressed in the same catsuit Sandy wore in the musical’s finale.

Also during the concert, Harry poked fun at a fan who was holding up a sign that read “Daddy?” Since it was a Halloween show, it should be noted the male fan was dressed as the main character of Danny Phantom.

“Yes?” Harry drawled while pointing directly at the sign and joked, “I fear that there may be a communication breakdown from this distance.” The costumed crowd went wild over the short exchange.

