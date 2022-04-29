Harry Styles unveils ‘Harry’s House’ album track list

Columbia Records

Harry Styles has to wait just a few more weeks until his new album, Harry’s House, arrives. To further excite fans, the “As It Was” singer unveiled his forthcoming album’s complete track list.

Taking to Twitter, Harry quietly shared a photo of his album laying face-down in the grass, so fans could see all 13 song titles on its back.

There are two sides to Harry’s House, with “Side A” containing seven tracks: “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” “Late Night Talking,” “Grapejuice,” “As It Was,” “Daylight,” “Little Freak” and “Matilda.”

There are six more tracks on the flip side: “Cinema,” “Daydreaming,” “Keep Driving,” “Satellite,” “Boyfriends” and “Love of My Life.”

Aside from “As It Was,” fans were given a sneak peek of the forthcoming effort thanks to Harry’s Coachella stint, where he performed “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking” during his set.

The Grammy winner recently described his forthcoming work to Better Homes & Gardens, saying it’s about feeling at home. “It sounds like the biggest, and the most fun, but it’s by far the most intimate,” he teased. “I just want to make stuff that is right, that is fun, in terms of the process, that I can be proud of for a long time.”

Harry’s House, his third studio album, is due out May 20 and is the follow up to 2019’s Fine Line.

