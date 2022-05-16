Harry Styles will dress in pajamas to read bedtime story to British children

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Harry Styles will help tuck British children into bed later this month. He’s the latest celeb to team up with BBC‘s children’s programming channel, CBeebies, and read a bedtime story on the show CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The BBC made the announcement Monday, saying Harry has chosen to read the book In Every House, on Every Street, penned by author Jess Hitchman. In addition, Harry will be dressed and ready for bed himself, wearing his pajamas for the read-along.

In a teaser, Harry says of his chosen book, “Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter.” The story follows different families and celebrates their diverse households.

Harry now joins a growing list of artists to have entertained children on CBeebies Bedtime Stories, including Ellie Goulding, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Dolly Parton and many others.

Harry’s read-along will go live at 6:50 P.M. U.K. time on May 23 on the CBeebies channel. Fans can also listen via the BBC’s iPlayer.

