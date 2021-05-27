Hear 24KGoldn salute his favorite team with “Warriors’ Freestyle”

Courtesy Audio Up

Since he’s from California’s Bay Area, 24kGoldn is, of course, a fan of the Golden State Warriors, which is why he’s now created a musical tribute to the team.

24kGoldn teamed up with Jared Gustadt and Kinder, collectively known as Audio Chateau, to create “Warriors’ Freestyle,” which will be the theme song for the team’s monthly podcast, Beyond28.

The podcast, hosted by ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, debuted April 21 and features artists, activists and community members. Beyond28 describes its mission of extending Black History month into a yearlong celebration that goes beyond just 28 days of February, by celebrating the contributions of the Black community each day.

Meanwhile, 24KGoldn just dropped the video for “Company,” a track on his debut album El Dorado featuring Future.

