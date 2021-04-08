Hear Ashe’s new Beach Boys-channeling song “I’m Fine”

Dana Trippe

One of Ashe‘s main influences is the legendary pop group The Beach Boys, and you can hear an echo of their style in the upbeat bop of a chorus on her new single, “I’m Fine,” the latest track from her upcoming debut album Ashlyn.

“’I’m Fine’ is about having that one person in your life that, when you’re trying to fake it and you’re trying to say, ‘Oh, no, I’m doing okay,’ it’s having that one person who says: ‘I know you’re not okay. You can’t pretend with me,’” Ashe explains of the song.

She adds, “I have a couple people in my life that can always call me out when I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m fine.’ And, yeah, those are the people we need in our lives.”

In addition to “I’m Fine,” Ashlyn also features Ashe’s hit “Moral of the Story” and her current duet with FINNEAS, “Till Forever Falls Apart.” It’s out May 7.

Ashe was just nominated for Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist 2021 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.