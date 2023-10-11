Hear Camila Cabello sing with Anna Kendrick on new ‘Trolls’ soundtrack tune

RCA

Believe it or not, there are other songs on the Trolls Band Together soundtrack besides the *NSYNC reunion track, and one of them has just been released.

“It Takes Two” is a new, original song co-written by Justin Timberlake. It features the stars of the movie — Justin and Anna Kendrick — as well as Camila Cabello, who plays Viva, the long-lost sister of Anna’s character, Poppy. Also on the track are Eric André, Daveed Diggs and Kid Cudi, who play three of the brothers of Justin’s character, Branch.

The song is about how happy Poppy and Viva are to have found each other. Coincidentally, or maybe not, the song has Camila singing the lyric, “I’ll never be the same.” In 2017, she had a top 10 hit with the song “Never Be the Same.”

As previously reported, Trolls Band Together features Branch and Poppy setting off on a mission to rescue one of Branch’s brothers so they can get their family group, BroZone, back together.

The Trolls Band Together soundtrack arrives October 20; the movie hits theaters November 17.

