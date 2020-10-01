Hear Julia Michaels' new solo single "Lie Like This"

Republic Records

After scoring a worldwide hit with her JP Saxe duet “If the World Was Ending,” Julia Michaels has released a new solo track called “Lie Like This.”

The title has nothing to do with telling lies; instead, it’s an upbeat celebration of that new-love feeling, as Julia sings, “The truth is I can’t resist/whenever we lie like this.”

Julia says in a statement, “It’s about being hesitant about this new, beautiful thing and just giving in anyway, because you know that it’s really special. There are so many spectrums of love. One minute, you’re crying on the floor because you’ve been broken up with or something didn’t work out the way that you wanted to. Then, all of a sudden, you’re kissing in a park and you’re holding hands with someone new and you’ve got all these butterflies.”

“It’s just such a broad spectrum, such a range of emotions — love — and I wanted to distill its essence into a song,” she adds.

While “Lie Like This” is Julia’s first solo single of 2020, the “Issues” singer has been well represented on the charts with her work on Selena Gomez‘s Rare album: she co-wrote “Lose You to Love Me,” “Look at Her Now” and “Fun,” as well as the deluxe edition track “Boyfriend.”

Julia also co-wrote Zara Larsson‘s “Love Me Land,” as well “Pretty Please” on Dua Lipa‘s Future Nostalgia and as several tracks on The Chicks‘ new album Gaslighter.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.