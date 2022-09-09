Hear Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton’s reimagined version of “9 to 5”

Atlantic Records

The new version of Dolly Parton’s number one hit “9 to 5,” reimagined by Kelly Clarkson and Dolly, herself, is finally here.

While the original 1980 version of the song was peppy and upbeat, the new version has more of a melancholy feel, with slight changes in the melody reflecting the frustration of trying to get ahead in one’s career and being held back by your boss.

“It’s a rich man’s game, no matter what they call it/And you spend your life putting money in his wallet,” sings Kelly.

The new duet version of the song appears in the new documentary, Still Working 9 to 5, which is set to premiere September 16. It’s about the 1980 feminist comedy 9 to 5, in which Dolly starred alongside Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dabney Coleman. The doc examines the landmark film and the impact it had on the women’s movement at that time, as well as how its message still resonates as women continue to fight for equality in the workplace.

“I am so honored that Dolly asked me to reimagine this iconic song, ‘9 to 5,’ with her!” Kelly says in a statement. “She is so talented, an inspiration to all women, and one of the sweetest people you will ever meet! I hope y’all like what we did, but even if you don’t, remember I got to sing a duet with the magical Dolly Parton and now have bragging rights til the end of time!”

Dolly adds, “Nobody sings like Kelly Clarkson. She makes any song come alive. I love her voice on ‘9 to 5’ and I am so proud I got to sing with her on it.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.