Hear Lauv team with blackbear for new single "if i were u"

blackbear: Sam Dameshek; Lauv: Kevin Chen

Lauv and blackbear have both been very busy collaborating with other artists. Now, they’ve teamed up with each other for a new single called “if i were u.“

Lauv contributes a verse to the song, which appears on blackbear’s new album everything means nothing — it’s coming out on Friday. blackbear also recently teamed up with Charlie Puth for a track called “Hard on Yourself,” and with Machine Gun Kelly on “my ex’s best friend.”

As for Lauv, he recently joined Ava Max for the remix “Kings & Queens Pt. 2,” and he also appears on a track called “Slow Grenade” on Ellie Goulding‘s new album Brightest Blue.

By Andrea Dresdale

