Hear Paris Jackson sing tonight on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': "I'm living in so much gratitude right now"

Going into the family business isn’t always easy, but Paris Jackson seems to be doing fine. Her first solo album wilted — released last month — earned great reviews and debuted at #1 on the iTunes Alternative Albums chart. Tonight, she’s performing on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! — and tells ABC Audio she’s counting her blessings.

“I’m living in so much gratitude right now,” she says, adding that while she’s “nervous” at the prospect of tonight’s performance, she’s also been overwhelmed by the “amount of support and love” she’s received for the alternative folk sound of wilted.

“I usually try not to read comments because people can be mean,” Paris adds. “But…it’s all so positive and people are so kind. And it seems people actually can hear the honesty of it, and how I really am singing from my soul and my heart and from my very being.”

Paris says she’s been singing “under her breath” since she was a little girl, and started writing songs as a teen, but it took her awhile before deciding to follow in her dad’s footsteps.

“I didn’t accept being a musician…as my destiny until about two years ago,” she explains. “So it’s still pretty fresh. I’m a rookie. I’m an amateur, but I have a passion for it and I love it…music is the air I breathe.”

For the Radiohead-influenced wilted, Paris collaborated with Andy Hull of the alt-rock band Manchester Orchestra — after she hit him up on social media.

“Dude, I’m such a huge nerd when it comes to music!” she laughs. “I just messaged Andy on Twitter, I was like, ‘What’s up? Hi, I love you.'”

After meeting Andy in person, Paris says, she was thrilled when she sent him her demos for wilted and his reaction was, “Let’s do it! Let’s run it!”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.