Hear snippets of the four new songs on Ariana Grande's 'Positions' deluxe album

Dave Meyers

Ariana Grande continues to tease the release of the deluxe edition of her album Positions: She’s now posted snippets of the four new tracks on the collection.

“main thing,” “test drive” and “worst behavior” are all love songs: “main thing” finds Ari swooning, “I be trippin’ I adore you,” while “test drive” features some racy, car-inspired lyrics: “Pull up for me/I just the recline the seat when I want it/Give you a set of keys ‘cause you on it.”

All we have of the fourth track, “someone like u (interlude),” is a 17-second instrumental.

You can hear all these songs in full when the 20-track deluxe version of Positions arrives on Friday.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.