Hear the new single by beabadoobee, the female voice on "death bed (Coffee for Your Head)"

Callum Harrison

If the main reason you like the Powfu song “death bed (Coffee for Your Head)” is because of the female voice you hear on the chorus, then you’ll want to hear her brand-new single.

Beabadoobee, the stage name of Filipino-born British singer/songwriter Bea Kristi, originally released her debut single, “Coffee,” in 2017. Powfu heard it, sampled it in “death bed,” and then credited Beabadoobee as a featured artist on the breakout hit and TikTok sensation.

Now, Bea has released “Sorry,” the new single from her upcoming debut album Fake It Flowers, due out October 16. In a statement, she says it’s about “confessing my mistakes in a friendship and watching someone who I love break down and fade away as a person.

“It’s the idea of dismissing something because it felt too close to home, and a personal reminder to never take for granted what that person could have had,” she adds.

You can watch the video streaming on YouTube now. Fake Flowers is also available for pre-order.

By Andrea Dresdale

